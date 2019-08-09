Clear

Afternoon storms Friday, warming trend into next week

Afternoon highs remain in the 80s Friday with isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s by early next week.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 8:04 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Cloud cover should help to keep afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday.  The same cloud cover may limit the instability necessary for thunderstorms today.  This is why most data has backed off the coverage of storms and the severe threat for Friday.  Plan on afternoon storms but less coverage than originally expected.

More storms are possible Saturday, some of which may begin in the morning hours.  Saturday will also be the start of a significant warming trend.  As early as Sunday some areas may reach the mid 90s.  Some data even indicated highs in the upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday.  Combined with the humidity, heat index values will be well above 100°.

