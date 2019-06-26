Afternoon showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

Enough sunshine should break through the clouds Wednesday to warm the Tennessee Valley to low 90s. This same afternoon heat will destabilize the atmosphere and allow for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Though severe storms are not expected today, any stronger storms can still produce gusty winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. This typical summer pattern will continue each afternoon the next 7 days. Some days will bring more showers and thunderstorms than others. Rainfall totals will likely stay below 0.50" the next 7 days except for areas that see more thunderstorms.