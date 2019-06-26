Clear

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop by the early afternoon Wednesday.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Enough sunshine should break through the clouds Wednesday to warm the Tennessee Valley to low 90s.  This same afternoon heat will destabilize the atmosphere and allow for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Though severe storms are not expected today, any stronger storms can still produce gusty winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.  This typical summer pattern will continue each afternoon the next 7 days.  Some days will bring more showers and thunderstorms than others.  Rainfall totals will likely stay below 0.50" the next 7 days except for areas that see more thunderstorms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events