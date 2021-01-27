Afternoon showers Wednesday, followed by a plunge in temperatures

Showers grazed our southeastern counties Wednesday morning but most of North Alabama waits until the afternoon today to see scattered showers.

Showers out ahead of a fast moving cold front arrive in the Shoals around lunchtime Wednesday. These scattered showers quickly race east through mid-afternoon. Rain exits into Georgia by around 5:00 pm today. Areas that do see rain today can expect a 0.10" or less with isolated higher totals.

The big story besides scattered showers is the big plunge in temperatures this evening through Thursday. This is accompanied by gusty northwest winds. This will result in winds chills in the 20s a little after sunset today and possible teens around sunrise Thursday morning. We're back to sunshine Thursday afternoon but highs only manage the low 40s.

Beyond Thursday our next big weather-maker is Saturday into Sunday. Rain overspreads North Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening. The back edge of the mostly rain exits Sunday afternoon.