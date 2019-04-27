Afternoon clouds but a warm Saturday

Saturday afternoon will be warmer than Friday but with passing clouds. Enough sunshine Saturday will allow for highs to top out in the upper 70s.

After seeing gusty northwesterly winds Friday, Saturday afternoon will bring breezy southerly winds. Some gusts to 25 mph will be possible.

A weakening system will approach the Tennessee Valley late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Some showers will occur overnight but by daybreak Sunday, expect gradual clearing through the afternoon.

Monday will begin substantially higher afternoon temperatures for the Valley. Most areas will warm to at least the mid 80s Monday through the middle of the workweek.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase for the Tennessee Valley Wednesday afternoon through Friday.