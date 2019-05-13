Clear

Afternoon clouds but a dry start to the workweek

Mostly sunny skies will transition to partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon. Next chance for rain arrives Wednesday.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 7:55 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The workweek starts dry for the Tennessee Valley.  Monday afternoon will bring increasing clouds but dry conditions for the Valley.  Afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday which is 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Next chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms will come Wednesday and into Thursday.  Best chances for rain will likely be Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  Though thunderstorms are possible severe weather is not expected Wednesday and Thursday.

The Tennessee Valley will also see a warming trend this week.  Highs finally climb back closer to normal by Wednesday which is near 80.  Upper 80s are expected by Friday and into this weekend.

