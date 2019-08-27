Afternoon and evening thunderstorms Tuesday

The threat of thunderstorms and their strength today comes down to the amount of sunshine we receive late this morning and afternoon. The sooner the low clouds clear out the more heat and instability will be in place for storms this afternoon. Most data indicates a line of thunderstorms will work from west to east over the Tennessee Valley from mid afternoon through this evening. Some stronger storms may produce damaging winds.

Clearer skies will quickly race in by late tonight and into Wednesday morning. These clearer skies may lead to fog development through the Wednesday morning commute. Expect mostly sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon with dry conditions through this weekend. Afternoon highs will return to near 90 by Friday and into this weekend.