After three-hole playoff, Paul Barjon wins Huntsville Championship

The final round of the inaugural Huntsville Championship was anything but boring. After four rounds of highly competitive play, Paul Barjon walked away victorious, and a little richer. But Sunday was no normal round of golf.

Barjon entered the final round in the lead at -14, with his pairing, Mito Pereira, just three strokes back.

Pereira came out firing in the final round, shooting five-under on the front nine to take sole possession of the lead. But that lead shrunk as several players made pushes.

The trophy was out as Pereira took the green on the 18th with a chance to win it all with one putt. I didn’t fall and that meant there was a three-way tie at -15.

A sudden-death playoff between Pereira, Barjon and Billy Kennerly -- who seemingly came out of nowhere with a -7 on Sunday -- sent the trio back to the 18th to decide a winner.

On the first hole, Kennerly was in position to win as he put after misses from the other two. His shot was just a hair too strong and rolled around the cup. This sent all three back to the 18th to try it again.

This time, Kennerly overshot his approach. He was unable to put out of trouble and fell out of contention.

The third playoff hole sent Pereira and Barjon, who started the day together, to the 10th.

On the par-five, Barjon was just able to get into a better position and sunk an eagle put to capture the title.

The man who started the day with a double-bogey and shot two over on the front nine found a way to win. As a champ, he said sometimes you have to get a little lucky.

“If Mito doesn’t make any bogeys on the back, then he wins and I’m not in the picture so you got to get a little lucky and then make it happen,” he said.

“These guys are so good out here that if you catch a bad break -- and Billy makes his first putt on the playoff hole, then it's over and Mito and I are out. It just kind of tilted my way there and then I made it happen on the 10th hole with an eagle so that was fun.”