How many Huntsville shoppers are wearing masks during coronavirus crisis?

More than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing a mask when you’re outside, we decided to see how many people are actually doing it.

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton went to three different stores across Huntsville and counted the number of people who entered a store with or without a mask.

The investigation started Star Market in Five Points.

"I want to make sure my family stays safe and I stay safe," said shopper, Charlotte Dobrowski.

Dobrowski explained why she started wearing a face mask about three weeks ago.

"So I don't infect anybody and they don't infect me. It keeps us all safe," said Dobrowski.

After an hour, WAAY 31 counted 28 people wearing masks and 42 who didn't.

Samantha Solbrig’s disappointed only about 40 percent of people used a mask.

"It's important to wear your mask while you're out because not a lot of people are super healthy," saidSolbrig.

The next stop was the Walmart on Sparkman Drive. WAAY 31 counted 51 people walk in with masks, and 94 who did not. About 35 percent of people wore masks during the hour we spent there.

Shopper Raegan Jackson says she noticed people are not taking precautions.

" It's not a shocker to me because people are thinking, oh I don't have to worry about it, it's not going to happen to me.," said Jackson.

The final stop was the Dollar Tree on University Avenue.

While WAAY 31 was there, we counted 11 people wearing masks and 35 not wearing masks. That’s about one out of four people following the CDC's guidelines.

"I wear my mask at work, I wear it outside if I'm out in the yard, wherever, it doesn't matter. I have my mask on at all times and everyone else should as well," said Jackson.

"Just keep everyone safe to keep our germs from spreading is what it comes down to," said Solbrig.

WAAY 31 did try to ask people why they were not wearing masks out in public and some people said they are having a hard time finding masks and others didn't want to comment.