Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

How many Huntsville shoppers are wearing masks during coronavirus crisis?

WAAY 31 went to Star Super Market, Walmart, and Dollar Tree in Huntsville and counted the number of people wearing masks and the number of those who were not.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 8:32 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

More than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing a mask when you’re outside, we decided to see how many people are actually doing it.

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton went to three different stores across Huntsville and counted the number of people who entered a store with or without a mask.

The investigation started Star Market in Five Points.

"I want to make sure my family stays safe and I stay safe," said shopper, Charlotte Dobrowski.

Dobrowski explained why she started wearing a face mask about three weeks ago.

"So I don't infect anybody and they don't infect me. It keeps us all safe," said Dobrowski.

After an hour, WAAY 31 counted 28 people wearing masks and 42 who didn't.

Samantha Solbrig’s disappointed only about 40 percent of people used a mask.

"It's important to wear your mask while you're out because not a lot of people are super healthy," saidSolbrig.

The next stop was the Walmart on Sparkman Drive. WAAY 31 counted 51 people walk in with masks, and 94 who did not. About 35 percent of people wore masks during the hour we spent there.

Shopper Raegan Jackson says she noticed people are not taking precautions.

" It's not a shocker to me because people are thinking, oh I don't have to worry about it, it's not going to happen to me.," said Jackson.

The final stop was the Dollar Tree on University Avenue.

While WAAY 31 was there, we counted 11 people wearing masks and 35 not wearing masks. That’s about one out of four people following the CDC's guidelines.

"I wear my mask at work, I wear it outside if I'm out in the yard, wherever, it doesn't matter. I have my mask on at all times and everyone else should as well," said Jackson.

"Just keep everyone safe to keep our germs from spreading is what it comes down to," said Solbrig.

WAAY 31 did try to ask people why they were not wearing masks out in public and some people said they are having a hard time finding masks and others didn't want to comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3734

Reported Deaths: 99
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson61215
Mobile46817
Lee2508
Shelby2305
Chambers2128
Madison1873
Montgomery1355
Tuscaloosa1210
Marshall1022
Tallapoosa1015
Walker840
Etowah777
Baldwin721
Calhoun610
Marion564
Houston471
St. Clair430
Morgan420
Randolph404
Cullman391
Talladega381
Limestone370
Coffee360
Elmore350
Chilton330
Wilcox310
DeKalb270
Russell270
Jackson262
Pickens230
Marengo221
Lauderdale224
Sumter210
Pike210
Autauga191
Clarke190
Greene180
Coosa180
Bibb170
Hale150
Lowndes150
Macon151
Dallas140
Blount140
Clay140
Covington130
Henry130
Dale120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Barbour100
Franklin100
Colbert101
Choctaw100
Cherokee90
Lamar80
Lawrence80
Butler80
Escambia80
Monroe71
Perry60
Bullock50
Conecuh50
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
Huntsville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events