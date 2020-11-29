After Thanksgiving precautions, people expect more of the same for rest of holiday season

With the Thanksgiving holiday behind us, many are already looking ahead to the rest of the holiday season and wondering what it will look like.

For weeks leading up to the holiday agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control urged people not to travel and to limit their gatherings. After talking to people in Huntsville Sunday it seems like many did.

"My daughter came over, it was just me and her. I made a turkey, I cooked, but it was just very simple,” Michelle Lapidus said.

Lapidus was like countless Americans who spent Thanksgiving in limited company this year. She said she normally spends the holiday with in-laws in a group of about a dozen but decided to play things safe amid the pandemic.

Others, like Sierra Brown and Chris Churchill, said they missed things like holding hands around the table but had a blast anyway.

"We just had a small get together,” Brown said. “Normally, we have a whole bunch of family at once, of course, but we just did some immediate family. We deep-fried a turkey."

Smaller gatherings with those you live with were what the CDC had recommended for the holiday, along with postponing travel.

According to TSA checkpoint numbers from Sunday, Nov. 22 to Saturday, Nov. 28, there were only two days where more than a million passengers traveled. During the same period in 2019, there were only two days where fewer than two million traveled.

With Thanksgiving in the past, people expect the rest of the holiday season to be more of the same.

"Just make this the new normal almost. So try not to get too many people together and have a safe holiday,” Churchill said.

While everyone misses the larger crowds, Lapidus said it's nothing to cause a fuss over.

"It doesn't make sense to be upset,” she said, “I mean you're just hurting yourself."

The CDC has not published any recommendations for celebrations like Christmas and Hanukah yet but said people should consider how they can modify their holiday plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to keep your friends, families, and communities healthy and safe.