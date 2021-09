The two African Servals that have been on the run since Sept. 11 are now back in custody.

256 Exotics has both cats back, the store told WAAY 31 on Wednesday. They did not want to provide any further details.

Photo of African Serval provided by 256Exotics. This is not one of animals that escaped. Photo of African Serval provided by 256Exotics. This is not one of animals that escaped.

The animals, a male and female, escaped from a barn where they were being housed by digging their way out under a wall.