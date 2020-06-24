Affidavit reveals new details about suspects in Morgan County mass murder

On Wednesday, WAAY 31 obtained the arrest affidavit for two suspects accused of shooting and killing seven people at a Morgan County home.

The affidavit reveals new details about the capital murder suspects, John Legg and Rick Rogers, and what happened the night of the shooting on June 4.

Deputies responded to the home on Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs late that evening after a 911 call about shots being fired. They arrived to see smoke coming from the home and found the victims inside. Authorities say they were shot multiple times, and their cellphones had been taken.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Tammy Muzzey, 31-year-old Jeramy Roberts, 22-year-old James Benford, 21-year-old Emily Payne, 19-year-old Roger Jones, Jr., 18-year-old William Hodgin and a 17-year-old juvenile.

In the following two weeks, the affidavit says investigators followed leads and conducted several search warrants and interviews.

On June 18 around 5 p.m., members of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force were in contact with a witness who said she’d like to speak to task force members. She was then taken to the FBI office for a formal interview.

According to the affidavit, the witness said she lived at the "club house" of the "7 Deadly Sins," a club the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects and some of the victims were members of. The affidavit says the group consisted of John Legg, Rick Rogers, Roger Jones, Jr., Jeramy Roberts and James Benford.

The witness told investigators several previous incidents had led up to the shooting, according to the affidavit. It says she told them that on the night of June 4, Legg and Rogers became upset “over the perceived disobedience towards the club” and the theft of several of Legg’s guns a few hours before the shooting.

The witness told investigators that Rogers and Legg said something along the lines of, "We're going in there by force and wipe the slate clean” and that the club would be dismantled by the end of the night, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says on June 5 around 1:35 a.m., the witness received a text message from Rogers that read "everything has been dealt with" and "if anyone asks you we're going on vacation." It says the message also asked for the witness to take care of "Ducky," their three-legged cat that was owned by Rogers.

Legg's cellphone was turned off on June 4 around 10 p.m. and was briefly active on June 5 in Kansas, according to the affidavit.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identified Legg and Rogers as the suspects during a news conference on Monday. This was after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Marion County, Oregon. They’re in jail there awaiting extradition to Morgan County. You can watch Monday’s news conference here.