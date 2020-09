The Sheffield Career Center is gearing up to host a hiring event this week.

Aerotek is hiring more than 100 general construction workers and heavy equipment operators.

The event is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the career center at 500 S. Montgomery Avenue, Suite 102, in Sheffield. It's free and open to the public.

All job seekers will have their temperatures taken and masks are required. If you don't have a mask, one will be provided to you. Social distancing will also be enforced.