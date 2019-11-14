Aerospace Corporation celebrates expansion in Huntsville

A non-profit that supports the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is expanding.

Aerospace Corporation recently moved to a bigger building in Cummings Research Park, so it can grow and expand.

Aerospace Corporation is a federally-funded research and development center for space exploration. It first came to Huntsville in 2007 with just seven employees. Now, nearly 50 engineers and scientists are employed there, and in the next year, the center plans to add at least 10 new members.

To date, the company has had a $20 million economic impact in Huntsville. The company also recently won a 10-year contract to work with NASA.

In addition to supporting space exploration for Marshall Space Flight Center, MDA and United Launch Alliance, the corporation also does outreach for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM.

A former astronaut who is now the principal scientist for Aerospace Corporation said it's important to start reaching kids in elementary school about a future in STEM.

"You get them interested in science, and because it's hard to pick up all of the concepts of math and science late in your life, even if it's a senior in high school," said Dr. Lawrence DeLucas.