Clear

Aerospace Corporation celebrates expansion in Huntsville

Aerospace Corporation has grown 20% since it opened its Huntsville office in 2007.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 12:03 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A non-profit that supports the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is expanding.

Aerospace Corporation recently moved to a bigger building in Cummings Research Park, so it can grow and expand. 

Aerospace Corporation is a federally-funded research and development center for space exploration. It first came to Huntsville in 2007 with just seven employees. Now, nearly 50 engineers and scientists are employed there, and in the next year, the center plans to add at least 10 new members.

To date, the company has had a $20 million economic impact in Huntsville. The company also recently won a 10-year contract to work with NASA.

In addition to supporting space exploration for Marshall Space Flight Center, MDA and United Launch Alliance, the corporation also does outreach for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM.

A former astronaut who is now the principal scientist for Aerospace Corporation said it's important to start reaching kids in elementary school about a future in STEM.

"You get them interested in science, and because it's hard to pick up all of the concepts of math and science late in your life, even if it's a senior in high school," said Dr. Lawrence DeLucas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events