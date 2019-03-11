Aerial photos of Huntsville flooding

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Heavy rain in Huntsville on Friday and Saturday left a mark on the area all the way to Monday.
Check out these photos of floodwater WAAY 31 News Director Matt Stein took from his seat on an airplane as it approached Huntsville International Airport Monday morning.
