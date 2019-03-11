Clear
Aerial photos of Huntsville flooding

Matt Stein photo

Heavy rain in Huntsville on Friday and Saturday left a mark on the area all the way to Monday.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 3:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Check out these photos of floodwater WAAY 31 News Director Matt Stein took from his seat on an airplane as it approached Huntsville International Airport Monday morning.

