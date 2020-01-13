Clear
Aerial footage shows tornado damage to Brindlee Mountain Primary School in Marshall County

The National Weather Service said winds were as fast as 120 mph when the tornado hit the school.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 3:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County School Board is declaring an emergency after an EF2 tornado damaged Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

Read more about this here.

Now, the community is left cleaning up the damage. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for continuing coverage.

