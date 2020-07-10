Advisory board created, season ticket drive underway for UAH Hockey

Save UAH Hockey, establish an advisory board, drop the puck.

The first two are done after the Chargers announced the stacked group of people who will

help UAH Hockey come back strong.

Sheldon Wolitski said if UAH hockey comes back, the Charger hockey alum would bring an advisory board to guide the hockey program.

"They kinda navigate how to create a world class organization," Wolitski said.

Woliski kept his promise. The advisory board announced this week is made up of UAH alumni, current NFL star, Cam Talbot, and big names in the hockey world

Including Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry, who is using his resources to help sell season tickets.

"Sean was open arms to putting it out to his predator fans," Woliski said.

In addition to ticket sells, hockey fans can donate UAH tickets to non profits and families, to help introduce more people at the game.

"It's really nice to see everyone wrapping their arms around the season ticket sales," Woliksi said.

The goal is to sell 3,000 season tickets. Wolitski said with some of hockey's finest helping lead the charge, expect a different environment this season at the VBC.

"We need to send a message to the hockey community that we are serious about hockey in Huntsville," Wolitski said.

To buy or donate season tickets click here: