Advance child tax credit can help get children out of poverty

Thursday, millions of parents will start to see their advance child tax credit payments in their bank accounts.

All thanks to the "American Rescue Plan" trying to add some financial relief from COVID.

WAAY-31 learned this money will help to reduce child poverty by 45% in the state of Alabama.

The policy director at the Montgomery non-profit Alabama Arise told us nearly 500,000 Alabamanians will now be eligible to receive this money when they weren't able to last year, helping to close the gap between child poverty when it comes to things such as internet and tuition.

One parent we spoke with is more than thankful.

"It's just been a big help that we're able to have access to all these options for just working people now, because last year the working people didn't get much attention," Brittany Chatman.

Brittany Chatman told us she is happy to be able to get this extra money for her daughter.

She told us the past year has been difficult for her and many other parents and they need money for things like education, child care and help with bills.

Now, thousands more Alabamanians have access to this child tax credit.

To qualify, you must have a gross income of less than $75,000 for single parents and $150,000 for married couples.

If you have a child between the ages of 6 and 17, you could get $250 a month and any child under the age of 6, you could get $300 per month.

Jim Carnes of Alabama Arise says the tax credit will help bring thousands of kids in Alabama above the poverty line.

But he has a warning.

"If we spend unwisely, without a master plan and without priorities, and community input to identify those needs, we could just fritter away $4b and when the end of it came we would say well what do we really have to show for it," said Carnes.

Chatman says many parents will need this money for access to simple things such as internet, food and so much more and just wants to say thank you.

"Whatever comes your way, take it, grab it, embrace it and take it as a blessing and continue on. This is not the end of the road. It will get better," she said.

Carnes told us in Washington, D.C. they're pushing to make these payments permanent.

So, they're asking counties and cities to speak with your local leaders to get this through.

To find out how you can receive these payments, click here.