Advance America robbery suspect sought by Decatur Police

Decatur Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. at the Advance America on Beltline Road SW.
A suspect went into the store and demanded money from the teller. While the teller was retrieving the money, the suspect said that he had a gun. He took the money and left the store on foot.
If you have information about the suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
