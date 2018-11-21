Clear

Advance America robbery suspect sought by Decatur Police

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 12:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. at the Advance America on Beltline Road SW.

A suspect went into the store and demanded money from the teller. While the teller was retrieving the money, the suspect said that he had a gun. He took the money and left the store on foot.

If you have information about the suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

