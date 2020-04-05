Adult, two children dead in early morning house fire in Falkville

Three people are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Falkville early Sunday morning, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the home in the 1900 block of County Road 55 along with Falkville Fire and Rescue after the 911 call went out at 6:38 a.m.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said 44-year-old man and his two children, ages 3 and 7, died in the fire.
He said their mother was not home at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
