Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Sept. 14th

Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees from Sept. 9th through Sept. 14th.

Restrictions may apply for some pets. You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Monday through Saturday.



Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services

The shelter says its partners at A New Leash On Life are hosting an adoption event on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14th and 15th, at the PetSmart parking lot in Jones Valley.

For more information, click HERE.