Clear

Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Sept. 14th

Huntsville Animal Services/Facebook

The adoption special runs from Sept. 9th through Sept. 14th.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 11:34 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 11:37 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees from Sept. 9th through Sept. 14th.

Restrictions may apply for some pets. You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Monday through Saturday.


Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services

The shelter says its partners at A New Leash On Life are hosting an adoption event on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14th and 15th, at the PetSmart parking lot in Jones Valley.

For more information, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events