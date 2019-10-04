Adult cat and dog adoptions are free through Oct. 12th at the Huntsville Animal Shelter.
Owners will receive a free collar, de-worming, rabies and other vaccinations, city licensing, micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet. Restrictions may apply for some pets.
Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services
You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday.
For more information, click HERE.
Related Content
- Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Oct. 12th
- Free pet adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter during Halloween week
- Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Jan. 19
- Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through July 20
- Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Sept. 14th
- Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Aug. 31st
- Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services
- Discounted adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter through March 9
- Adoptions are discounted at Huntsville Animal Shelter through May 4
- The Huntsville animal shelter is offering a Valentine adoption special
Scroll for more content...