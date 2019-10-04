Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Oct. 12th

Adult cat and dog adoptions are free through Oct. 12th at the Huntsville Animal Shelter.

Owners will receive a free collar, de-worming, rabies and other vaccinations, city licensing, micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet. Restrictions may apply for some pets.



Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday.

For more information, click HERE.