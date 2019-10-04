Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Coroner: Wreck on Old Big Cove Road at Old Highway 431 is fatal Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Oct. 12th

MGN Online
MGN Online

The adoption special runs through Oct. 12th.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Adult cat and dog adoptions are free through Oct. 12th at the Huntsville Animal Shelter

Owners will receive a free collar, de-worming, rabies and other vaccinations, city licensing, micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet. Restrictions may apply for some pets.


Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday. 

For more information, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events