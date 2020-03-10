Clear

Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through March 21

Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services

The adoption special runs through March 21.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 8:27 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Adoptions are free for cats and dogs through March 21 at the Huntsville Animal Shelter

Owners will receive free vaccinations, micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet. Restrictions may apply for some pets.

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday. 

For more information, click HERE.

