Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through July 20

The adoption special runs through July 20.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Adult cat and dog adoptions are free from July 3 through July 20 at the Huntsville Animal Shelter

Owners will receive a free collar, de-worming, rabies and other vaccinations, city licensing, micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet. Restrictions may apply for some pets.


Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday. 

For more information, click HERE.

