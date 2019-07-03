Adult cat and dog adoptions are free from July 3 through July 20 at the Huntsville Animal Shelter.
Owners will receive a free collar, de-worming, rabies and other vaccinations, city licensing, micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet. Restrictions may apply for some pets.
Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services
You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday.
For more information, click HERE.
Related Content
- Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through July 20
- Free pet adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter during Halloween week
- Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Jan. 19
- Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services
- The Huntsville animal shelter is offering a Valentine adoption special
- Discounted adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter through March 9
- Adoptions are discounted at Huntsville Animal Shelter through May 4
- $5 adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services through July 31st
- $5 adoptions throughout July at Huntsville Animal Services
- Huntsville Animal Services holding cat adoption special through July 6th
Scroll for more content...