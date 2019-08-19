Clear
Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Aug. 31st

Huntsville Animal Services/Facebook

The adoption special runs from Aug. 19th through Aug. 31st.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 3:21 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Adoption fees are waived from Aug. 19th through Aug. 31st at the Huntsville Animal Shelter for dogs and cats that have been there for more than 10 days. 

Owners will receive a free collar, bag of pet food, de-worming, rabies and other vaccinations, city licensing, micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet. Restrictions may apply for some pets.


Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday. 

For more information, click HERE.

