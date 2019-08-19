Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Aug. 31st

Adoption fees are waived from Aug. 19th through Aug. 31st at the Huntsville Animal Shelter for dogs and cats that have been there for more than 10 days.
Owners will receive a free collar, bag of pet food, de-worming, rabies and other vaccinations, city licensing, micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet. Restrictions may apply for some pets.
Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services
You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday.
For more information, click HERE.
