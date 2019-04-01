Adoptions are discounted at Huntsville Animal Shelter through April 6

Are you in the market for a pet? Well, you're in luck, because pet adoptions are discounted through April 6 at the Huntsville Animal Shelter.

The shelter says it receives an average of 15 homeless pets every day. This is why the shelter is having a “Fool for Love” adoption special to help find these pets their permanent homes.



Most dogs and cats are are only $20 to adopt, and owners will receive a free collar, deworming, rabies and other vaccinations, city licensing, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet.

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Friday. Restrictions may apply on some pets.

