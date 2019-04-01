Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Adoptions are discounted at Huntsville Animal Shelter through April 6

MGN Online MGN Online

The shelter says it receives an average of 15 homeless pets every day.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Are you in the market for a pet? Well, you're in luck, because pet adoptions are discounted through April 6 at the Huntsville Animal Shelter

The shelter says it receives an average of 15 homeless pets every day. This is why the shelter is having a “Fool for Love” adoption special to help find these pets their permanent homes.


Courtesy of City of Huntsville Animal Services

Most dogs and cats are are only $20 to adopt, and owners will receive a free collar, deworming, rabies and other vaccinations, city licensing, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet.

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Friday. Restrictions may apply on some pets.

For more information, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events