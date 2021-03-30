Adoption fees discounted during Huntsville Animal Services’ ‘Personality Over Pedigree’ special

Huntsville Animal Services is offering discounted adoption fees through Apr. 17!

The shelter said on Tuesday that it’s “overflowing with dogs of every possible color, size and personality in need of a forever – or even temporary – home.” The special is called "Personality Over Pedigree."

For the next three weeks, adoption fees are as low as $10. This includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a city license and a free bag of dog food.

If you’re unable to adopt a pet, the shelter also has a foster program. It’s located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check out the Huntsville Animal Services Facebook page to learn more.