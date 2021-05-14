Adopt a pet from Decatur Animal Services for free on May 21

On Friday, May 21, you can adopt a pet from the Decatur Animal Shelter at no cost to you!
Bank Independent is sponsoring the adoption event and covering the cost of every approved adoption.
It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4:30 p.m.
You can see the shelter’s adoptable pets here.
