Additional school counselors at Elkmont High School after murders

Limestone County school officials said there will be additional school counselors to help students in the wake of Sisk family murders.

This comes after a 14-year-old freshman at Elkmont High School, identified by his family members as Mason Sisk, allegedly shot and killed his dad, stepmother, and three younger siblings.

Limestone County Schools released a statement that reads: "Limestone County Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic event that has occurred in the Elkmont community. We are concentrating our efforts in assisting our students, faculty and community in dealing with this tragedy. Additional school counselors and Limestone County Health Department Counselors are onsite. These individuals will be available for as long as there is a need."

WAAY 31 reached out to the superintendent, Tom Sisk, who declined to comment. Karen Tucker, Director of Human Resources for Limestone County Schools, announced the additional counselors at a meeting at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon.

"We are concentrating our efforts in assisting the students and the faculties as well as the community in dealing with this tragedy. additional school counselors and Limestone County health counselors are on-site," said Tucker.

The counselors will be available as long as the students need them.