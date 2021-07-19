Additional heavy rain and flood concerns Monday

A slow moving front is sagging south from out of Tennessee and into North Alabama Monday. This front is tapping into tropical moisture which continues the heavy rain chances and flood threat.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms stick around all day Monday as the stalled boundary inches closer to North Alabama. Beyond Monday, models are split on what happens with this frontal boundary. Some keep the front hung up nearby while others push it south. Regardless of the front's exact location, it will be close enough for more scattered showers and storms Tuesday, but coverage will be a touch less widespread (a 50-50 shot instead of 70-80% chance).

This front is rather weak so it won't be enough to significantly change our weather pattern. High temperatures are in the mid 80s to start the week with humidity making it feel more like the low to mid 90s. By midweek, we return to the typical afternoon pop up storm chances that we're used to seeing in late July. Less rain coverage means temperatures climb back to near 90.