Actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94

This statement was released by Juliet Green, longtime manager to actress Cloris Leachman.

Leachman died Wednesday at the age of 94.

She was best known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Phyllis,” “The Last Picture Show,” Young Frankenstein,” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

The statement included:

Beloved Oscar and multi-Emmy winning actress of stage, film and television Cloris Leachman passed away today, January 27, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 94 in Encinitas, CA.

"It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic.

She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously.

A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights.

The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals."