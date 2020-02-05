Clear
BREAKING NEWS Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Franklin, Moore counties in Tennessee Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Tornado Watch issued for 11 North Alabama counties, 3 in Tennessee Full Story
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103

He is the father of actor Michael Douglas.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 5:55 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 6:14 PM
Posted By: ABC News

Kirk Douglas, the actor who helped usher in Hollywood's golden age, has died. He was 103 years old.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," his son, actor Michael Douglas, posted on Instagram. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

Read more here

View this post on Instagram

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events