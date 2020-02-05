Actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103

Kirk Douglas, the actor who helped usher in Hollywood's golden age, has died. He was 103 years old.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," his son, actor Michael Douglas, posted on Instagram. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

