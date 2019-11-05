Clear

Activists hold conference in response to shooting of Dana Fletcher by Madison police

Dana Fletcher was shot outside of a Planet Fitness on Oct. 27.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 2:39 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Outcast Voters League is holding a press conference on Tuesday in response to the deadly shooting of Dana Fletcher by Madison police.

Dana Fletcher (Photo courtesy of Fletcher Family)

The organization says it is committed to social justice. The press conference is at the Reunited Fellowship of Deliverance at 2969 Jordan Lane in Huntsville.

On Monday, the Huntsville Madison County NAACP Branch held a town hall meeting about the Madison Police Department and the investigation into the officers involved in the shooting. Watch that here.

