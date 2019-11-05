The Outcast Voters League is holding a press conference on Tuesday in response to the deadly shooting of Dana Fletcher by Madison police.
Fletcher was shot outside of a Planet Fitness on Oct. 27.
Dana Fletcher (Photo courtesy of Fletcher Family)
The organization says it is committed to social justice. The press conference is at the Reunited Fellowship of Deliverance at 2969 Jordan Lane in Huntsville.
On Monday, the Huntsville Madison County NAACP Branch held a town hall meeting about the Madison Police Department and the investigation into the officers involved in the shooting. Watch that here.
Related Content
- Activists hold conference in response to shooting of Dana Fletcher by Madison police
- Activist demands for transparency in Dana Fletcher's death
- Watch: Huntsville Madison NAACP town hall on death of Dana Fletcher in Madison police shooting
- Community frustrated after Madison County sheriff, district attorney speak on Dana Fletcher's death
- Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office: Investigation prevents release of information in Dana Fletcher death
- Missile Defense Agency holds small business conference
- Police: Madison shooting was domestic-related
- Madison Police respond to Buttercup Lane shooting
- Madison police investigating early Saturday shooting
- Madison police investigate drive-by shooting
Scroll for more content...