Activists fund billboards against Confederate monument in Florence

It's now Week 13 of nonstop protests in Florence over the removal of a Confederate monument outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Now, two billboards leading into Florence are going up. One of the billboards is right off of Court Street as you enter Florence from O'Neal Bridge. It's a photo of the Confederate monument with the words "No shrines to white supremacy #TAKEITDOWN."

The activist group, Project Say Something, funded the two billboards that will be up for at least a month.

"We want to make sure that we are continuously getting our message out to the public that we aren't going anywhere, that racial justice is important and this monument needs to come down," said Camille Bennett, one of the co-founders of Project Say Something.

The second billboard will look just like the one on Court Street and will be up later this week along Highway 72 as it turns into Florence Boulevard.

The removal of the monument is in a stand-still with neither Florence City Council or Lauderdale County commissioners voting to remove it. A 2017 Alabama law makes it illegal to remove monuments if they have sat in the same spot for decades.

People who support keeping the monument where it is have also come out and counter-protested activists who want to see the monument removed.