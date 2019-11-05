Activist seeks input on possible protests after Madison police shooting death of Dana Fletcher

An Alabama activist is asking the community to talk about a possible protest over Madison police killing a man outside the Planet Fitness in Madison.

Almost a week and a half after the shooting, nobody is giving any information about Dana Fletcher’s death. The meeting comes one day after this heated town hall where the sheriff's office and district attorney were invited to discuss the use of force policies. The community wanted to discuss the investigation into Fletcher's death. District Attorney Rob Broussard and Sheriff Kevin Turner refused.

A community meeting was expected to be held Tuesday night. No media was allowed as the group is asking for privacy because they don't want the plans to be public.

Frank Matthews, an activist who travels throughout Alabama, spoke with us earlier about the Outcast Voters League. It's a group that's asking for change in the community after the shooting at Planet Fitness in Madison on Oct. 27.

He said he wants to hear from the community about what they want to see done after this shooting. Matthews said they're talking about sit-ins, protests and other events not just in Madison but throughout North Alabama.

He didn't attend Monday night's town hall but watched it online, and called it, "disastrous." (You can watch it HERE)

"There will be no sheriff, there will be no district attorney, but I'll tell you who could come because they ain't showed up so far. The mayor of Madison. The chief of police in Madison. Y'all are welcome to come because where are you guys hiding from?," Matthews said.

The city of Madison has refused to comment on the shooting.

The city's spokesperson also won't say if any of the five officers involved are back at work. She said releasing that information could comprise the sheriff's office investigation. The sheriff's office is handling the investigation and repeatedly told me it can not talk about the administrative process and that information must come from the city.

The city of Madison did not return any of our calls, emails or text messages Tuesday so we do not know if any city of Madison officials will attend Tuesday night's meeting at Reunited Fellowship of Deliverance Church at Jordan Lane.