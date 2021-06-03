Activist remembers Big Spring Park protest, one year ago

Today marks one year since protesters gathered at Big Spring Park following the death of George Floyd.

The protest turned violent as dozens of people were tear-gassed and in handcuffs. Since then, people across the city have called for a change in policing.

Protesters are still looking for a change within Huntsville Police Department and city leaders.

Activist Brendan Lewis said he's looking for a peaceful protest. Lewis said he's hoping Huntsville Police Department respects Thursday night's march.

"No riot gear, tear gas, or rubber bullets," said Lewis. "I just want the message to get across there are a bunch of concerned citizens and not just the citizens of Huntsville but in the United States."

The march on Thursday night started at Big Spring Park and activists marched towards Madison County Courthouse.