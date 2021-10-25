More active weather as the week goes on

Temperatures start in the upper 40s Tuesday and it'll be a calm, cool afternoon as highs reach the mid 60s. That is, after starting the day with areas of fog. Wednesday is similarly nice, but cloudier. Temperatures reach the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon and a stray shower is possible during the second half of the day.

Another cold front is on the way towards the end of the week, bringing a round of rain late Wednesday night into Thursday with rounds of showers that linger into Saturday. The system brings in a big cool down with highs Friday and Saturday only in mid 50s to lower 60s. Any risk for severe weather stays displaced much farther to our southwest, but rumbles of thunder are possible Thursday. In total, we should be expecting upwards of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts.

All of that is out of here just in time for Halloween on Sunday! The return of the sunshine means highs in the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon and for trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the 50s under a clear sky.