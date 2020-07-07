Active shooter reported at Twentynine Palms Marine Corps installation in California

The U.S. Marine Corps says an active shooter was reported Tuesday morning at Air Ground Combat Center - Twentynine Palms in California.

The Marine Corps posted about the reported shooter on its official Twitter account around 10 a.m. There are reports that a suspect was in custody, but the Marine Corps posted to Twitter that it cannot confirm that right now.

The tweet says military police responded to reports of gunshots around 6:30 a.m. and cordoned the area.

A Marine spokesman told ABC News that initial reports show no injuries in the incident.