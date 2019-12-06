3 dead, including shooter, in gunfire at Florida naval base

Photo Gallery 1 Images
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - The US Navy is confirming that a shooter and two victims are dead after gunfire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.
Area hospital representatives tell The Associated Press that at least 11 people were being treated.
The base remains locked down amid a huge law enforcement response. The naval station employs thousands of people and sprawls along the Pensacola waterfront.
This is the second fatal shooting at a U.S. naval base this week. A sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two before taking his own life.
