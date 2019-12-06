Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 dead, including shooter, in gunfire at Florida naval base Full Story

3 dead, including shooter, in gunfire at Florida naval base

Credit: CNN

The base remains locked down amid a huge law enforcement response.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 8:03 AM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Photo Gallery 1 Images

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - The US Navy is confirming that a shooter and two victims are dead after gunfire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

Area hospital representatives tell The Associated Press that at least 11 people were being treated.

The base remains locked down amid a huge law enforcement response. The naval station employs thousands of people and sprawls along the Pensacola waterfront.

This is the second fatal shooting at a U.S. naval base this week. A sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two before taking his own life.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events