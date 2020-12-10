Active pattern begins Saturday

Friday will be similar to Thursday with highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal with sunny skies. One difference tomorrow will be increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. That's ahead of our next weather maker that arrives early Saturday morning.

A cold front will be approaching North Alabama from the west Saturday. Ahead of the front, showers will increase in coverage Saturday morning and become widespread by lunchtime. Some pockets of heavy rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. However, we are not concerned about severe weather or flooding. The front will quickly pass through the region Saturday afternoon, ending our rain chances Saturday night. This front will leave behind more seasonable temperatures and mostly cloudy skies Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, a second system will be moving into the area, bringing another round of scattered showers to North Alabama. From there, it will be a battle of colder air and lingering moisture Sunday night and Monday morning. Should the cold air move in while moisture is still in North Alabama, we could see a brief changeover from rain to a few snow flurries. If the moisture moves out, then we will only see rain. The window for any brief changeover appears to be small. Therefore, we are not expecting any impacts on the roads. But we will continue to monitor the trends closely and fine tune the forecast as we get closer. Regardless, many spots will see up to a half inch of rain through Monday morning. Once this second system clears out, temperatures only make it to the mid 40s for highs on Monday.