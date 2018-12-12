Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Acting police chief appointed in Hartselle

Lieutenant Justin Barley has been with the department since 1999.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 2:59 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 3:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, Lieutenant Justin Barley was appointed acting police chief Tuesday night by the Hartselle City Council.

Barley has been with the department since 1999 and will become acting chief on December 31, 2018. The current chief, Ron Puckett, has resigned to become the Morgan County Sheriff in January.

Mayor Garrison said the council just appointed Barley acting chief for now, but no long term decision has been made yet. He was one of only two internal candidates that were considered for the position.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events