Acting police chief appointed in Hartselle

According to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, Lieutenant Justin Barley was appointed acting police chief Tuesday night by the Hartselle City Council.

Barley has been with the department since 1999 and will become acting chief on December 31, 2018. The current chief, Ron Puckett, has resigned to become the Morgan County Sheriff in January.

Mayor Garrison said the council just appointed Barley acting chief for now, but no long term decision has been made yet. He was one of only two internal candidates that were considered for the position.