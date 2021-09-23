Accused triple-murderer indicted in Morgan County

An accused triple-murderer has now been indicted by a Morgan County grand jury, along with a woman accused of helping him elude arrest.

Carson Ray Peters, 60, was indicted Sept. 2 on four counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree assault. The capital murder charges stem from the fatal shootings of his wife, 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Peters; sister-in-law, 50-year-old Tammy Renee Smith; and Smith’s boyfriend, 55-year-old James Edward Miller. Peters is additionally accused of shooting a fourth victim, who survived the attack.

The shootings occurred May 24, 2020, in Danville. Court records show Carson Peters and Teresa Peters were in the middle of divorce proceedings when the crime occurred. She was killed just before her 55th birthday.

After the shootings, a manhunt began for Carson Peters, who surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Decatur two days later. With him was April Peden Hanner, who was indicted by the same grand jury on one count of first-degree hindering prosecution. Police at the time identified Hanner as Carson Peters' significant other.

Court records show divorce proceedings had begun between Carson Peters and Hanner at the time of the indictment. The two married in November 2020, with Carson Peters citing “incompatible differences” when he filed for divorce in July, records show.

Hanner’s arraignment has been set for Nov. 16.