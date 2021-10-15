Accused killer to plead guilty to beating Morgan County jailer

An accused killer arrested for severely beating a Morgan County jailer will plead guilty on the federal assault charges, records show.

Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, was an inmate in the Morgan County Jail when he was seen on jail security video punching a female jailer April 19. According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at the time, the jailer was delivering meals when Burns asked for a smoke break.

She told him to wait until after meal time, and Burns responded by attacking her and punching her twice, knocking her to the ground. MCSO said the jailer suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion, facial swelling and bruising on the face and body.

Court records show Burns is scheduled for a plea hearing next week to change his plea from not guilty to guilty. He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Burns was in the jail following arrests on a capital murder charge related to the shooting death of an Alabama A&M student and federal charges related to a fraud scheme.