Accused killer pleads guilty to beating Morgan County jailer

An accused killer arrested for severely beating a Morgan County jailer has pleaded guilty on the federal assault charges.

Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday. WAAY 31 reported last week that he was changing his plea.

Burns was an inmate in the Morgan County Jail when he was seen on jail security video punching a female jailer April 19. According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at the time, the jailer was delivering meals when Burns asked for a smoke break.

She told him to wait until after meal time, and Burns responded by attacking her and punching her twice, knocking her to the ground. The sheriff's office said the jailer suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion, facial swelling and bruising on the face and body.

Burns' sentencing hearing is Jan. 6, but could happen sooner. He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Burns was in the jail following arrests on a capital murder charge related to the shooting death of an Alabama A&M student and federal charges related to a fraud scheme.