Clear

Accused Colbert County double murderer gets life sentence in unrelated drug case

Shaun Michael Ryan

The capital murder trial is set for January.

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 2:36 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 2:45 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett, Stephen Gallien

A Florence man accused of killing two people outside a restaurant in 2015 is headed to prison for life after pleading guilty in an unrelated drug case.

Shaun Michael Ryan, 27, was sentenced Oct. 13 to life in prison with a jail credit of 11 months on one count of trafficking synthetic drugs in Lauderdale County. The charge was part of a multi-count indictment, but the other counts were dismissed as part of his plea.

Ryan faces capital murder charges in Colbert County for the shooting deaths of Kayla Glover and Gary Wayne Baskins. That case is set for trial in January.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events