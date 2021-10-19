Accused Colbert County double murderer gets life sentence in unrelated drug case

A Florence man accused of killing two people outside a restaurant in 2015 is headed to prison for life after pleading guilty in an unrelated drug case.

Shaun Michael Ryan, 27, was sentenced Oct. 13 to life in prison with a jail credit of 11 months on one count of trafficking synthetic drugs in Lauderdale County. The charge was part of a multi-count indictment, but the other counts were dismissed as part of his plea.

Ryan faces capital murder charges in Colbert County for the shooting deaths of Kayla Glover and Gary Wayne Baskins. That case is set for trial in January.