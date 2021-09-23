Clear
Accused arsonist indicted in Morgan County

Martin Wayne Hicks

He's been in jail since his arrest in July 2020.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 4:57 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A Decatur man remains behind bars after being indicted on one count of first-degree arson.

Martin Wayne Hicks Jr., 37, is accused of setting fire to a building on Westmead Drive SW in July 2020.

Decatur Police and the Decatur fire marshal responded to the blaze, with the fire marshal later determining the fire had been set intentionally.

Hicks was arrested July 30, 2020, and has remained in the Morgan County Jail since his arrest with bond set at $100,000. He was indicted Sept. 2 by a Morgan County grand jury.

