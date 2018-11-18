Accused Lawrenceburg baby rapist arrested and jailed in Scottsboro

Lawrenceburg Police are extraditing the man accused of raping a baby boy. Lawrenceburg officers will take Simon Dean Porter back to Tennessee to face charges of raping a 16-month-old boy.



Sunday, Porter was taken to the Scottsboro jail when someone spotted him waling along Highway 79 near Skyline.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put Porter on its 10 Most Wanted List after he left the Lawrenceburg area. The rape of the infant happened on November 10th. The baby was put in Vanderbilt’s children’s hospital.