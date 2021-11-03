Accused Alabama football locker room thief hires Huntsville attorneys, plots defense

Alabama football players are focused on the big game against LSU, but their fans are talking about what police say happened inside the Crimson Tide locker room during the Tennessee game last month.

As we were the first to report, Grant Collins from Huntsville was arrested after police say he got inside the team's locker room and swiped items belonging to at least one football player, according to police records we reviewed.

Collin's defense team is working on their game-plan to fight the allegations despite the video surveillance police say they have showing Collins going into that locker room.

“Obviously the headlines are very catchy," attorney Nick Lough told WAAY 31. "Anytime you have anything involving the University of Alabama and it’s football team there’s going to be a lot of attention on it."

Lough and Robert Tuten will defend Collins as he faces the felony burglary and a drug charge in Tuscaloosa.

“It is our belief that this involves potentially an offensive lineman on the Alabama football team and potentially even more players. At this point these are just allegations," Lough added.

Personal items including electronics, a driver's license, prescription medication, and player's victory cigars came up missing from the lockers. Police say they located those stolen items inside a car Collins was driving. He was released and later arrested inside a Madison County courtroom when Collins showed up for another unrelated criminal case.

“I think most judges kind of frown on that but when someone has a court date in the investigators know exactly when and where they will be it’s just a convenient time for them to execute a warrant they know where they will be to find this person," Tuten said.

Collins was able to make bail and is out of jail now facing a prison sentence if convicted in the case that is drawing statewide attention.

"We intend to file right away our request for a preliminary hearing," Tuten added.