Accumulating snow this morning in North Alabama

Snow moved into North Alabama a little after midnight this morning. By 2:00 am cars and roofs were already covered in the I-65 corridor.

Shoals, Athens, Decatur, and Lincoln County, TN

-Snow accumulations up to 2" expected, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

-Transition to a rain/snow mix by late morning and afternoon.

-Secondary roads could become covered . Widespread icy roads are not expected.

Huntsville Metro, Scottsboro, Guntersville

-Snow accumulations of a trace to 1" possible

-Temperatures will likely hover near freezing, limiting accumulations to a dusting at most.

-Minimal travel impacts, mix transitions to all rain by mid morning.

Fort Payne and Areas Near the Georgia Border

-Plain rain is expected, with a few flakes mixing in for areas above 1,000 feet.

-No impacts expected.

We expect warm air to overtake any cold air still in place by lunchtime Monday, leading to a transition to all rain for everyone in North Alabama. However, should cold air linger for an extended period of time, additional accumulations and impacts will carry over into the afternoon. On the other hand, drier air infiltrating North Alabama from the northwest could cut off moisture being pumped into the region, thus lowering our snow chances and keeping most of the precipitation as plain rain. Warm ground temperatures will help limit major accumulations and travel impacts. However, give yourself extra time to get to your destination Monday morning, as roads will be messy wherever you are. Lingering rain comes to an end Monday evening. The rest of the week looks quiet with highs back into the 50s and lows in the 30s.