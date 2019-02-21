Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Accidental shooting leaves Alabama child with minor injuries

The child was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: AP

PINSON, Ala. (AP) - An accidental shooting in Alabama has left an 11-year-old child with minor injuries.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement says the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday in Pinson.

Authorities tell news outlets that a family member had a weapon in a case. When the case fell to the ground, the firearm inside of it discharged and struck the child in the arm. The statement says the evidence is consistent with an accidental discharge.

The child was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events