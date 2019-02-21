Accidental shooting leaves Alabama child with minor injuries

PINSON, Ala. (AP) - An accidental shooting in Alabama has left an 11-year-old child with minor injuries.
A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement says the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday in Pinson.
Authorities tell news outlets that a family member had a weapon in a case. When the case fell to the ground, the firearm inside of it discharged and struck the child in the arm. The statement says the evidence is consistent with an accidental discharge.
The child was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
