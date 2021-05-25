Woman who survived brutal accident at Little River Canyon urges safety during holiday weekend

Park rangers are preparing for what will be another busy Memorial Day out at Little River Canyon.

They’re hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s holiday when they were called out for three water rescues.

The Georgia woman who was rescued at Little River Canyon on Memorial Day in 2020 shared her story with WAAY 31 in hopes it will help people be more cautious this year.

Kenzie Wetzel said she and her friends wanted to find a fun way to celebrate Memorial Day, so they came here to the Little River Canyon, a park they were familiar with. But, little did Wetzel know an accident at the park would change her life forever.

"If I could turn that day back i would do it in a heartbeat," Kenzie Wetzel, the woman who survived the accident at Little River Canyon, said.

Wetzel said what started off as a fun Memorial Day, ended in disaster.

"We were walking around in the river and my friends actually went across, they both made it across pretty easy, I was following them as soon as I stepped down the river swept me," she said.

"I was stuck under the waterfall under water for a good minute I know because I was running out of breath. I had no way of getting breath. I was stuck under it, so I just started praying to God please just give me a miracle I need out of this river just give me another chance God please," she said.

With the little strength she had left, Wetzel swam and found a rock to hold on to. It would take about two hours for first responders to get to her.

"He looked down at my ankles and he said, 'Oh my gosh your ankles look terrible. I don't want to scare you or anything, but your bones are coming out of your legs,'" she said. "I couldn't look up because my back was broken."

After many broken bones and an eight months long recovery, Wetzel is still not fully recovered from the accident physically or mentally.

"I have PTSD, I can't hear a helicopter without zoning out, sirens, rivers I'll never get in another one. we were in an ocean this past weekend and I couldn't help but to keep replaying it in my head," she said.

Wetzel said she hopes her testimony encourages others to be cautious this year because no matter how experienced you are in the water, this could happen to anybody.

"I've been swimming in rivers since I was able to walk, I'm from Georgia I've been in the Chattahooche I've been in major creeks I've been in the hippie hole several times it doesn't matter you never know a river - you never know what could happen your life could be taken in a blink of an eye," Wetzel said.

Park rangers at Little River Canyon said they will have all hands on deck when it comes to staffing and first responders on Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekend this year. He says they are also encouraging people to be careful while in the water.